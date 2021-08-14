In the heart of downtown Frederick and constructed in 1861 by Dr. George Johnson, the three-level house at 38 E. Second St. is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.295 million, it closed at $1.195 million. This exquisite home is a perfect mix of historic charm and modern luxury, with six bedrooms, four and a half baths, four fireplaces, two living rooms and a detached four-car garage with a fallout shelter. Historic features throughout include the white 1800s Italian marble front porch, rich moldings and a living room that features a mural painted by the late Frederick artist Virginia McLaughlin. Modern elements include updated bathrooms and a completed remodeled gourmet kitchen featuring a Viking six-burner stove and Sub-zero refrigerator. The private fenced rear lot features a fish pond, patio and brick walkway to the garage. The second and third floors have side balconies overlooking the back yard.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9131 Charterhouse Road, Urbana, $900,000
13014 Coppermine Road, Union Bridge, $850,000
6733 Serviceberry Drive, Frederick, $795,990
9425 Cornwell Meadow St., Urbana, $750,000
BRUNSWICK
1141 Dargon Quarry Lane, $627,000
1128 Dargon Quarry Lane, $560,000
1106 Dargon Quarry Lane, $510,000
1312 Scheer St., $390,000
707 Potomac View Parkway, $385,000
26 E. Orndorff Drive, $219,500
EMMITSBURG
15506 Rose Court, $230,000
FREDERICK
6302 Ford Road, $750,000
1910 Belford Court, $697,000
6410 Barrington Drive, $650,000
6304 Spring Forest Road, $625,000
9202 Bellevue Court, $600,000
110 Maroon Court, $600,000
5346 Striped Maple St., $571,705
404 Mohican Drive, $560,000
916 Motter Ave., $557,500
2101 Rocky Gorge Court, $550,000
6139 Margarita Way, $514,990
6144 Margarita Way, $499,990
6137 Margarita Way, $499,990
8228 Glendale Drive, $490,000
6119 Quinn Road, $490,000
5734 Stone School, $485,600
106 Crossing Pointe Court, $459,900
1018 Furgeson Lane, $458,501
2167 Infantry Drive, $440,000
7029 Antebellum Way, $429,900
2220 Bear Den Road, $420,000
1009 Seneca Drive, $400,000
37 E. Fifth St., $400,000
8113 Cambridge Drive, $400,000
1309 Danberry Drive, $390,000
540 Ellison Court, $386,000
540 Ellison Court, $386,000
1786 Wheyfield Drive, $382,552
5925 Shepherd Lane, $380,000
229 S. Market St., $375,000
2401 Rippling Brook Road, $374,900
819 Jubal Way, $360,000
5805 Meadow Drive, $355,000
1734 Emory St., $352,000
517 Sugarbush Circle, $350,000
2609 Caulfield Court, $345,000
9411 Birchwood Court West, $345,000
2211 Wetherburne Way, $343,000
6705 Manorly Court, $340,000
9010 Elkridge Lane, $340,000
6128 Newport Terrace, $335,000
7213-A Linganore Road, $335,000
5579 Brittany Court, $325,000
1710 Emory St., $321,500
5779 Fringetree Court, $320,000
915 Seminole Road, $315,000
1521 Dockside Drive, $315,000
6717 Sandpiper Court, $310,000
622 Tivoli Road, $305,000
1545 Saint Lawrence Court, $305,000
4444 Mountville Road, $300,000
1212 Beechwood Drive, $300,000
148 Harpers Way, $292,500
415 Megan Court, $285,000
107 Water St., $283,500
4900 Edgeware Terrace, $280,000
520 Lancaster Place, $270,000
152 W. All Saints St., $260,000
111 Stonegate Drive, $248,000
467 W. South St., $245,000
2500 Coleridge Drive, #2 3A, $240,000
6250 Glen Valley Terrace, #6M, $240,000
6205 Manor Woods Road, $235,000
127 Fairfield Drive, $232,000
406 N. Bentz St., $225,000
6125-G Springwater Place, $220,000
8017 Cattail Court, $210,000
4409 Reels Mill Road, $190,000
819-E Stratford Way, #E, $180,000
323 Madison St., $178,000
IJAMSVILLE
2610 Urbana Pike, $610,000
2047 Fire Tower Lane, $480,00
JEFFERSON
4824 Old Middletown Road, $599,990
4714 Puller Drive, $540,000
MIDDLETOWN
7211 Mountain Church Road, $645,000
221 Rod Circle, $639,000
2606 Bennies Hill Road, $580,000
7104 Flint Court, $360,000
7104 Jasper Drive, $280,000
MONROVIA
3099 Will Mill Terrace East, $710,000
11781 Thomas Spring Road, $600,000
MOUNT AIRY
7507 Mayfair Court, $575,000
4304 Bartholows Road, $554,000
14001 Silver Fern Drive, $500,000
12795 Roughton Drive, $491,000
13138 Manor Drive, $462,500
1417 Village Oaks Court, $310,000
MYERSVILLE
18 Poplar St., $385,000
NEW MARKET
6855 Woodridge Road, $685,000
6724 Hemlock Point Road, $670,000
7007 Eaglehead Drive, $595,610
10151 Vantage Point Court, $578,550
10404 Quillback St., $512,470
10629 Nathaniel Way, $500,000
5934 Tomahawk St., $493,255
5942 Tomahawk St., $492,815
6027 Goshawk St., $488,160
11212 Kent Court, $486,000
6449 Lakeridge Court, $470,000
10408 Quillback St., $431,735
11112 Worchester Drive, $427,000
5940 Tomahawk St., $422,825
10640 Saponi Drive, $395,895
6592 Hemlock Point Road, $395,000
10648 Saponi Drive, $381,490
6176 S. Steamboat Way, $311,000
94 W. Main St., $260,000
10221 White Pelican Way, #105E, $225,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3801 Pippins Place, $375,000
THURMONT
13403 Catoctin Furnace Road, $372,000
218 Westview Drive, $325,000
19 E. Main St., $285,000
10 Blue Ridge Ave., $220,700
UNION BRIDGE
13008 Liberty Road, $550,000
URBANA
3014 N. Herb Garden Mews S, $581,390
8641 Satinwood Drive, $570,000
9073 Knott Lane, $535,000
9423 Pros pect Hill Place, $524,000
3421 Thornapple Drive, $497,305
3674 Holborn Place, $377,500
WALKERSVILLE
200 Zodiac Court, $500,000
WOODSBORO
11207 Keymar Road, $560,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.