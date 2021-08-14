081421TopHouse

This home on 38 E. Second St. was built in 1861. Today, the three-story home is the perfect mix of historic charm and 21st century luxuries.

 Photo courtesy Tony “C” Checchia, Broker

In the heart of downtown Frederick and constructed in 1861 by Dr. George Johnson, the three-level house at 38 E. Second St. is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.295 million, it closed at $1.195 million. This exquisite home is a perfect mix of historic charm and modern luxury, with six bedrooms, four and a half baths, four fireplaces, two living rooms and a detached four-car garage with a fallout shelter. Historic features throughout include the white 1800s Italian marble front porch, rich moldings and a living room that features a mural painted by the late Frederick artist Virginia McLaughlin. Modern elements include updated bathrooms and a completed remodeled gourmet kitchen featuring a Viking six-burner stove and Sub-zero refrigerator. The private fenced rear lot features a fish pond, patio and brick walkway to the garage. The second and third floors have side balconies overlooking the back yard.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9131 Charterhouse Road, Urbana, $900,000

13014 Coppermine Road, Union Bridge, $850,000

6733 Serviceberry Drive, Frederick, $795,990

9425 Cornwell Meadow St., Urbana, $750,000

BRUNSWICK

1141 Dargon Quarry Lane, $627,000

1128 Dargon Quarry Lane, $560,000

1106 Dargon Quarry Lane, $510,000

1312 Scheer St., $390,000

707 Potomac View Parkway, $385,000

26 E. Orndorff Drive, $219,500

EMMITSBURG

15506 Rose Court, $230,000

FREDERICK

6302 Ford Road, $750,000

1910 Belford Court, $697,000

6410 Barrington Drive, $650,000

6304 Spring Forest Road, $625,000

9202 Bellevue Court, $600,000

110 Maroon Court, $600,000

5346 Striped Maple St., $571,705

404 Mohican Drive, $560,000

916 Motter Ave., $557,500

2101 Rocky Gorge Court, $550,000

6139 Margarita Way, $514,990

6144 Margarita Way, $499,990

6137 Margarita Way, $499,990

8228 Glendale Drive, $490,000

6119 Quinn Road, $490,000

5734 Stone School, $485,600

106 Crossing Pointe Court, $459,900

1018 Furgeson Lane, $458,501

2167 Infantry Drive, $440,000

7029 Antebellum Way, $429,900

2220 Bear Den Road, $420,000

1009 Seneca Drive, $400,000

37 E. Fifth St., $400,000

8113 Cambridge Drive, $400,000

1309 Danberry Drive, $390,000

540 Ellison Court, $386,000

1786 Wheyfield Drive, $382,552

5925 Shepherd Lane, $380,000

229 S. Market St., $375,000

2401 Rippling Brook Road, $374,900

819 Jubal Way, $360,000

5805 Meadow Drive, $355,000

1734 Emory St., $352,000

517 Sugarbush Circle, $350,000

2609 Caulfield Court, $345,000

9411 Birchwood Court West, $345,000

2211 Wetherburne Way, $343,000

6705 Manorly Court, $340,000

9010 Elkridge Lane, $340,000

6128 Newport Terrace, $335,000

7213-A Linganore Road, $335,000

5579 Brittany Court, $325,000

1710 Emory St., $321,500

5779 Fringetree Court, $320,000

915 Seminole Road, $315,000

1521 Dockside Drive, $315,000

6717 Sandpiper Court, $310,000

622 Tivoli Road, $305,000

1545 Saint Lawrence Court, $305,000

4444 Mountville Road, $300,000

1212 Beechwood Drive, $300,000

148 Harpers Way, $292,500

415 Megan Court, $285,000

107 Water St., $283,500

4900 Edgeware Terrace, $280,000

520 Lancaster Place, $270,000

152 W. All Saints St., $260,000

111 Stonegate Drive, $248,000

467 W. South St., $245,000

2500 Coleridge Drive, #2 3A, $240,000

6250 Glen Valley Terrace, #6M, $240,000

6205 Manor Woods Road, $235,000

127 Fairfield Drive, $232,000

406 N. Bentz St., $225,000

6125-G Springwater Place, $220,000

8017 Cattail Court, $210,000

4409 Reels Mill Road, $190,000

819-E Stratford Way, #E, $180,000

323 Madison St., $178,000

IJAMSVILLE

2610 Urbana Pike, $610,000

2047 Fire Tower Lane, $480,00

JEFFERSON

4824 Old Middletown Road, $599,990

4714 Puller Drive, $540,000

MIDDLETOWN

7211 Mountain Church Road, $645,000

221 Rod Circle, $639,000

2606 Bennies Hill Road, $580,000

7104 Flint Court, $360,000

7104 Jasper Drive, $280,000

MONROVIA

3099 Will Mill Terrace East, $710,000

11781 Thomas Spring Road, $600,000

MOUNT AIRY

7507 Mayfair Court, $575,000

4304 Bartholows Road, $554,000

14001 Silver Fern Drive, $500,000

12795 Roughton Drive, $491,000

13138 Manor Drive, $462,500

1417 Village Oaks Court, $310,000

MYERSVILLE

18 Poplar St., $385,000

NEW MARKET

6855 Woodridge Road, $685,000

6724 Hemlock Point Road, $670,000

7007 Eaglehead Drive, $595,610

10151 Vantage Point Court, $578,550

10404 Quillback St., $512,470

10629 Nathaniel Way, $500,000

5934 Tomahawk St., $493,255

5942 Tomahawk St., $492,815

6027 Goshawk St., $488,160

11212 Kent Court, $486,000

6449 Lakeridge Court, $470,000

10408 Quillback St., $431,735

11112 Worchester Drive, $427,000

5940 Tomahawk St., $422,825

10640 Saponi Drive, $395,895

6592 Hemlock Point Road, $395,000

10648 Saponi Drive, $381,490

6176 S. Steamboat Way, $311,000

94 W. Main St., $260,000

10221 White Pelican Way, #105E, $225,000

POINT OF ROCKS

3801 Pippins Place, $375,000

THURMONT

13403 Catoctin Furnace Road, $372,000

218 Westview Drive, $325,000

19 E. Main St., $285,000

10 Blue Ridge Ave., $220,700

UNION BRIDGE

13008 Liberty Road, $550,000

URBANA

3014 N. Herb Garden Mews S, $581,390

8641 Satinwood Drive, $570,000

9073 Knott Lane, $535,000

9423 Pros pect Hill Place, $524,000

3421 Thornapple Drive, $497,305

3674 Holborn Place, $377,500

WALKERSVILLE

200 Zodiac Court, $500,000

WOODSBORO

11207 Keymar Road, $560,000

