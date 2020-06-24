Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory was going to all the sport events and the pep rally’s.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? I didn’t get to experience everything a senior would, i didn’t get to say goodbye to all of my teachers and cherish my last days in school.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It didn’t really affect my friendships, we all stayed in trough through social media. Although, it was really hard not seeing them everyday.
