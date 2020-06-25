Favorite high school memory: Going to football games with my friends.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to finish the year with my friends before we head out to our separate universities.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Everything is now virtual.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Always try to make the best of things as you really don't know what's going to happen in the future.
