Favorite high school memory: Going to CTC Cosmetology for 2 years
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to continue my hands on education in cosmetology due to COVID-19
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Not being able to see them everyday.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Everything happens for a reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.