What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not getting a proper goodbye between my peers and faculty
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It made us more creative in how we interacted whether it be through sending letters, zoom calls, or virtual game nights
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? There is joy in every circumstance, find it even when all seems lost
