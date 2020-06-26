Favorite high school memory: My favorite school memories have to do with the people I’ve met over the years. My classmates are resilient and inspiring, my teachers are dedicated and passionate. The people!
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part was missing my prom and graduation ceremony. Prom and Grad at the Rock are memories that I and my family would have had forever. We missed that.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I didn’t get to say goodbye to friends I’ve known for 15 years. I hope that we don’t lose touch. The friends that I’ve made at a RCS understand me.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? You will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Be proud.
