Favorite high school memory: Being apart of the soccer team in 2019 when we won the state championship.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not getting to celebrate our last days with friends and not getting to celebrate graduation with my parents.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Let this be something we learn from not something that holds us back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.