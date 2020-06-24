Favorite high school memory: Attending the State Championship game, and coming home with the trophy.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing out on a real graduation ceremony, the last week of school, and senior prom.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It only made them stronger, and made me miss my friends more.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Do not take moment for granted. We never know what the future holds. All we can do is be positive in the present.
