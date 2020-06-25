Favorite high school memory: Winning the 2A State Championship my junior year
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The transition to online schooling and being able to push yourself everyday
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Although, I do miss seeing my friends, I don't think it has really impacted my friendships.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? If i could give advice to the class of 2020 it would be don’t let this pandemic define you, you still have the rest of your life to be successful!
