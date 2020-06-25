What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Having to come to terms with the fact that my high school career is over and I don’t get to have a graduation to celebrate it.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It definitely was a hard pill to swallow knowing that I didn’t really get to say goodbye, but I know my real friends will still be there for me.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Accept it and move forward. Life goes on and it’s out of our control so just take the next step with confidence and enjoy what’s yet to come.
