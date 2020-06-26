Favorite high school memory: There are just too many to pick one! Band, Science classes, Calc class.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not seeing my friends, teachers, and staff on a daily basis that stretched to weeks and then months; realizing I can't see staff to say thank you in person
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? During the first days and weeks of the quarantine we were figuring out what was happening. Then, we used House Party and Face Time. We are good.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Keep in touch! This experience shows how much we don't know what tomorrow may bring. Hold onto all the memories and the new ones we will be making.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I wonder what memories and mental pictures “COVID-19” will trigger ten years from now. I know I have learned that I love my family but I really like being around other people, too! I have come to realize what an impact the staff and administration at Walkersville High School have had on me - and part of that may be because I didn’t get to tell them and the abruptness of walking out of school that day without realizing I would never return as a student. There are many different ways that my friends and I have handled this pandemic. Those that live in developments with friends that are close neighbors have a little more socialization than those that live on the outskirts. I started building a treehouse with my sister just for something to do! As all of us are seeing each other this week from a social distance, it is bittersweet. We want to joke around and just be glad to see each other - but we also know that it may be the last time we see each other at least for a while. So much has gone unsaid, so many things we looked forward to have not happened. But we are watching the WHS staff and our community rally around us and make new kinds of memories for us. We can do this! Here comes the Class of 2020!
