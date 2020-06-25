Favorite high school memory: The mornings when my friends and I would get coffee beforehand and then head to class together.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not initially knowing that I would never again see my friends in school.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I have found myself reconnecting with many old relationships. It is a common recurrence these days to call a friend I haven’t talk to in a while.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Don’t feel scared to be creative your career path. Many students at Urbana follow the same paths with intentions of only achieving high paying jobs.
