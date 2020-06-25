Favorite high school memory: Wood working
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The quick change and hard adjustment to the new way of learning
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Not much with online communication is easy to stay in touch
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? You got this!
