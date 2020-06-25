Favorite high school memory: I loved sharing stories with the other people in our Creative Writing Class–everyone had such interesting ideas to share, and we each contributed a bit of life and joviality.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part was preparing for the AP tests at home. I had to develop diligence and patience in order to properly prepare on my own.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I miss seeing my friends in person. We would chat and laugh and enjoy life together. I now communicate with them primarily by email and sometimes Zoom.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We can either let this crisis divide us, or let this crisis unite us. If we choose unity, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than before.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders taught me how precious life’s little moments are when shared with others. As an only child, home confinement deprives me of interactions with my peers at school and church. Online virtual learning lacks the spark and connection that weaves the fabric of classroom interactions with fellow classmates. My time in lockdown helped me to see how fabulous it truly is to be able to talk with others in person, and see their faces as they laugh, and be able to talk in real-time without having to worry about a bad connection or missed cues.
Before the pandemic I would see my friend group at lunch every day, or in the hallways before school. In my calculus class I would sit down next to some funny classmates, and chat for a few minutes before instruction started, or after it ended. My French teacher would speak to us in French at the front of the classroom. She would read our faces to see if we understood. If there was something we didn’t understand, we could ask questions and she would help us. Learning was up close, personal, in your face.
But then came the pandemic, and the lockdown, and distance learning became the new school routine. I learned that even on the rare occasion when my friends annoy and pester me, it is fabulous to be able to see them and talk with them in person. Talking over the phone, or texting, or Zooming lacks the sizzle and vibe of being there in person. When friends send emails there is a dimension missing from the conversation: variations in the tone of voice or inflection. A person’s thoughts are more than words and that lost layer of depth I cannot hear is the fading sound track of what their real voices sound like.
From all of this, I learned that life’s little moments with others are treasures—treasures that I will hold a little closer and tighter when life returns to normal. I learned that I have a deep inner need for interaction with others, and I cannot properly meet that need unless I periodically leave the confines of home and connect with others.
