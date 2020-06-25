Favorite high school memory: Senior pep rally with balloon fight
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to have an official graduation and cross the stage.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? No friendships were affected. Was able to see my friends out of school or on social media
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? If you can dream it, you can do it!!
