Favorite high school memory: One of my favorite memories that I always look back and smile on, is laughing relentlessly in the locker room before volleyball games with my best friend, Molly.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part is knowing I won’t be able to reminisce and have the memories of graduation all the seniors before us did. It will be bitter sweet for us.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Keeping up with each other and checking in making sure everyone is doing okay has become a main priority in my friend group, I’ve definitely worried about them a lot.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Do not take it for granted. Live everyday of the end of your high school career like it is a movie and you are the main character.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? During this pandemic, I have learned that we as a whole took the life we had before for granted, but, because of this we have learned so much about ourselves and we have grown because of it.
Something we were taught, but never truly practiced was to stop and think of how our actions will affect others, now it is what most families worry about. We have grown to understand that through our decisions the people who we create connections with will also see the results. Our choices are bigger than just us now.
COVID has instilled a fear of missing out, now we know to cherish the moments that soon become our greatest memories. We all have learned nothing is certain, tomorrow is a blank canvas. The future is not something we control, but it is something we can decide to accept.
Even the days I hated the most I look back and I miss the people who held my hand through it. From the most early days of our lives we understand the importance of community and of family, even when we aren’t related by blood. Despite maintaining our six foot distance, our sense of community has grown even stronger. When someone we know is in need, we risk our health and safety to help. We have learned we can do so much more than we ever imagined at a distance.
If there is any senior class that could make it through a pandemic (and look good in their masks and gloves) it is the class of 2020. We have proven to be resilient, kind, and connected. This time in our lives, while it may not feel like it, will be a building block to what we achieve later in life. This pandemic is a dark cloud, many are mourning what they have lost, but we will come out a shining light, stronger than ever.
Our lives are not simple. They are complex and made up of many different support systems. COVID-19 has taught us much, it has taught us uncertainty, community, and that we will achieve greatness (and the importance of toilet paper). So to my fellow class of 2020, the canvas is blank, and it’s time to pick up the brush, let’s achieve greatness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.