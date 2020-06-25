Favorite high school memory: Winning 2A soccer state championship junior year
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not seeing friends on a regular basis.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Luckily social media kept us together.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Don’t give up!!!
