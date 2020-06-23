Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory was when the varsity baseball team went to a Washington Nationals game and got to step on the field and watch the pregame practice.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part about my senior year during this pandemic was the loss of my senior baseball season. All of the seniors will miss the other players and Coach O'Brien.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? The COVID-19 pandemic affected my friendships by cutting out those who were "nonessential" so I could truly define and spend more time with my much smaller group of "essential" true
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? A piece of advice for my peers is to never idle your time away. We are only here for so long, so make memories and make a difference for others.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? Frederick County is blessed with lots of undeveloped natural areas. We have rivers, creeks, trails, mountains, fields, and more. Much of these natural landmarks have public access, but before the COVID-19 pandemic, they were often only frequented by outdoorsmen and sportsmen like me. It was a rare occurrence to see my peers out in nature. A lot of time was spent indoors playing video games, watching TV, and working on schoolwork. The hustle-bustle of life often forced us all to stay indoors to fulfill our obligations and duties.
As the pandemic began to sweep across Maryland, the “Stay-At-Home Order” was enacted. Initially, sitting inside did not seem too difficult for my peers and I since we did it all the time! However, it turned out to be quite challenging. Schoolwork was finished faster, those who played video games ran out of new levels, and the television left people wondering if some woman fed her husband to a tiger. Since we had no obligations or duties outside of those for our family and school and our indoor recreation had lost its attraction, we turned to the outdoors.
As an avid outdoorsman, I was already spending a considerable amount of time in nature. One day, while walking to the local fishing hole, I discovered other people opening up brand new rods, reels, and tackle boxes, some folks swimming, and others just enjoying the sunshine. Everywhere I went I saw more and more people outside; there were families playing bocce, dogs walking their owners, and people sitting in the grass talking.
To my surprise, I saw other students I recognized from school but had no idea they lived in the area until they began spending so much time outside. I learned that my classmates enjoy our natural surroundings as much as I do, learning how to fish, sitting in the sun, and playing with pets. I have noticed myself waving and saying hello to people in passing more often than I ever have before. I have learned more about my classmates than I did when I only knew them from school. We have all learned as a community that there is more to each other than what we know from school or the workplace, and that even though we are all safely six feet apart, that does not stop us from stepping out of our houses into the sunshine, engaging in recreation, and saying hello while social distancing.
