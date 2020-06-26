Favorite high school memory: Being able to perform with my classmates and my directors in our spring and winter music concerts
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not having any certainty about anything. Not being able to say goodbye to my friends and teachers
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I’ve lost touch with a lot of friends, and it’s become hard to communicate with all of them
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Stay strong! I know it’s hard for all of us, but eventually we will see the end of all of this
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? Throughout the entire devastating ordeal of this pandemic, I’ve had to find myself in the world. As an 18 year old, you have so many milestones in your life that help shape you into a functioning adult. Having a graduation, getting a job, and going through the entire college process are incredibly important and life changing moments you’ll remember for the rest of your life. I, and countless others around the world are living their first moments of adulthood from the confines of their home. Sheltered away from a worldwide pandemic, you develop a sense of fear of death, a fear of uncertainty if life will ever return to a sense of normality. All we have as the youth of America is the clinging hope that we will get to move on from this tragedy.
My life personally has been shaken from this event. I always imagined myself walking across the stage to receive my diploma that I worked my entire life for. Now I am trapped in my own home, unable to live through those key moments of my life that make me a productive part of society. My entire graduating class is completely unaware of where our future lies. We are a lost generation of students who won’t get these experiences.
The class of 2020 has become distant and desensitized to the world around them. We have nothing other than the online world to communicate with friends and distant family. This has taken a major toll on the youth who need school and friends to give them a sense of stability in their lives. This includes myself. We have lost the last year of our childhood and the first year of our adulthood. We are unable to venture out to our colleges, unable to explore ourselves and our newfound freedom. Stripped of our experiences, we are afraid for our future. We are not prepared for what we were supposed to be guaranteed. This unfortunate event has left the entire world shaken, and forever will be written in history. I will never forget how this has affected my life
