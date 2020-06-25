What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? No Prom, no graduation, no goodbyes to friends!
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? This was supposed to be me the “fun” year, but it sure didn’t turn out that way.
