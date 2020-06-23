Favorite high school memory: Cherie played field hockey and ran track all four years. She was appreciative of the “TRO” community and her friends!
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part was not having prom and a graduation. Overall, just not physically being with friend and school family ❤️❤️
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? They actually strengthened some and helped communities that coexisted come together 🙏🏾❤️🇺🇸
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Continue to be the visionary leaders who were born near 9/11 the whole world in shock... hating COVID but loving tic tic and LEAD!
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? The best essays will be published in our publication and winners will receive prizes I learned that first God will never give us more than we can bear. We have been without so many of our privileges and we survived and are still here. We have had opportunities to connect with other students that we may not have in the past which teaches us to remember to continue to love and respect everyone and go out of your way to meet new people. We have learned that patience, following directions and safety as our school has emphasized is important. Finally, I have recognized the importance of family, your community and having a spirit of gratitude that is greater than expectations 🙏🏾❤️🌎🇺🇸
