Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory was going to track or cross country practice every day after school, or leaving school for a meet and being with my team.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part about being a senior during the pandemic was maintaining the motivation to do work at home, not in a classroom setting.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? COVID-19 did not affect my friendships too drastically; it was easy to stay in contact with my friends via social media, but it was tough not seeing them every day.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We've overcome a very unique and unpredictable trial; however, now is the time to take advantage of our newfound outlook on life and experiences going into college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.