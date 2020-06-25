Favorite high school memory: Frederick High pep rallies -- displays of breath-taking school spirit and togetherness.

Chris Pondoc: A future tech humanitarian Technology launched him through high school and now Chris Pondoc, 18, wants to continue studying it and using it to help the wider world.

What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Being stripped of the quintessential moments of senior year you see on television and movies: prom, graduation, and more.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Given that I didn’t have to commute anymore, many of mine became stronger as we collectively coped with the circumstances.

What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Lead with empathy, now more than ever.

What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I have to admit: being under quarantine wasn’t exactly catastrophic. After all, I had lived a hectic life before schools were closed. On a normal day, I was finicking through loads of work for my classes, driving to and from my internship, and planning for extracurriculars at my local middle school. Thus, when distance learning meant I could determine my schedule, stay at home, and put in a couple more minutes on the treadmill, the benefits seemed to outweigh the losses.

These pluses, of course, didn’t sustain themselves for too long. While learning from home awarded me more time to work on “passion projects” or other online courses, the typical way I spent these days wound up devolving into hour-long FaceTime calls or perusals through YouTube. This doesn’t mean that I haven’t worked on little hobbies here and there to spark my curiosity or keep my mind away from the doldrums; nonetheless, the exponential increase in the time I’ve spent on social media -- and my iPhone in general -- point to another story.

It’s always appalling reading Twitter statuses from individuals claiming that they work more efficiently from home. Even before the dawn of the “new normal,” I often saw my productivity spike amidst working with my peers, whether that be during my daily study hall or after school in the library. As my periods of laziness started to mount, I began to conduct more post mortems: what was causing this drastic change in output?

Inevitably, I’ve spent more of my time reflecting on the last four years of my life as I prepare to move away from everything and everyone I call home. Given that I’ve spent a good chunk of that time at Frederick High, I’ve thought about the innumerable iconic moments that I’ve witnessed or been a part of: every inside joke, math meme, and hilarious allusion to chick flicks. Sure -- I’ve contemplated how I now know how to calculate net torque, or how I went from calculating slope to eigenvectors, or even how I can now understand the dense macroeconomic terms in the Frederick News-Post. However, nothing can replace the memories of humor, laughter, and whimsy, as well as the fact that I was seemingly learning more and working harder amidst such an ambiance.

Whenever I talk about my friends about the current situation, we’ve always referred to this period as the “senior year that never was.” This doesn’t mean that we won’t finish our classes, take our frustrating AP exams, and graduate with a diploma; but, it does mean losing out on the events that have made senior year such a tradition in our culture and all the quips and remembrances that would have come with them. From the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve learned that my classmates were the reason school was as influential as it was.

And in the end, they’re all I have left.