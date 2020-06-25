Favorite high school memory: My favorite spring sports memory is winning against South Hagerstown in playoffs in my junior year in a very close game
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Hanging out with friends in school and missing the Prom and walking across the stage to get my diploma.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It didn't I still talk to my friends I just don't see them in person.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We are all in this together and it will make US STRONGER !!
