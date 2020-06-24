Favorite high school memory: All the crazy things we did at all the sports games and the softball games I played in with my friends. I played on many team sports.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not getting to play my senior year of softball.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It limited me seeing most of my friends. I could only talk on the phone or facetime them.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Go out and storm the world. Don't look back, take it by surprise and conquer it! Be successful!
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I learned that no matter what, we can persevere through anything. We have the strength to overcome. We seniors, at Catoctin High School, overcame being born at a time when terrorists attacked our country. We overcame peers committing suicides. We overcame a peer planning to bomb our school and another bringing bombs to school. We overcame so many obstacles and now, again, we will overcome this pandemic.
Yet, here we are, Cougar Strong! We are a community that stands strong against everything the world throws at us. As students we have the courage to face the world and all the road blocks because our parents, grandparents and community have taught us that they've "Got us". No matter what, they will have our back and be there to support us and love us. Because we, as a community stand together and can tackle everything life throws at us. This has taught so many of us a life lesson. Yes, we didn't get a spring season of sports. I missed my senior year of softball, but that will make my college softball so much more special.
Yes, we didn't get to walk across the stage with our peers to graduate, but that will make graduating from college that much more special because we continued on and persevered. We don't look behind; we only look forward. As coach Franklin has said, "If you are looking behind you will never get to where you are going, you have to look forward." He has great words of wisdom. So yes, we missed out on spring sports, senior prom, traditional graduation, traditional senior picnic and our Safe and Sane night. But our community and Safe and Sane committee have other events planned to make it special.
We know we are loved and honored.We are part of the Cougar Strong community and we know it. We take that with us no matter where we go in life and will always be proud to live up to that motto!
