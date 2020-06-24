Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory is placing 28 in the state for cross country.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? I had to adjust to working online and turning things in.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? COVID-19 has affected my friendships in I have to stay home in order to protect myself and everyone else.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Keep wearing a mask after quarantine ends, it may be over but you still need to wear a mask to protect others.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I learned about myself and how I have to focus and continue to wake up early even if I have the choice to sleep in. I needed to stay focused and actually make a decision for college, so I've learned how to actually make a decision on my own. I learned that some of my classmates take this seriously, while a few it doesn't seem to bother them that much when it really should. Many of the people I know from my old school in Montgomery county, none of them are bothered by COVID-19 and they are still running around having fun in groups of less than 10 with the occasional mask. Some people need to learn about the dangers of COVID-19 and follow the rules no matter what happens to their social lives. The stats are all there for talking about COVID-19 and the infected rates and the mortality rates keep raising up by the hundreds everyday because people are insisting on going outside and not wearing masks anymore just because the counties are saying it is okay to open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.