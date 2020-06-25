Favorite high school memory: My freshmen year was in the old building. Once, there were men in the ceiling to fix the a/c and they found an entire mellophone.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? I'm in band, and this was supposed to be my last spring concert, which would also be my last time performing on that stage as a part of the band.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I've realized my friendships are mainly in-person. I don't tend to text my close friends unless it urgent or making plans outside of school.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? This sucks but at least our class will be remembered for something.
