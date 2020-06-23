Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory is being able to laugh and goof around with my teachers and their life lectures!
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part for my senior year due to the COVID-19 is not being able to have a normal school year.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I did not let COVID-19 affect my friendships, I make sure to stay in contact with my friends and we helped each other get through this.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Advice I have for my peers of 2020 is too not let anything get in the way of want they want too accomplish in life and you can do it!
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? What I have noticed about myself and classmates from the COVID-19 is that we’re all in this together, even if not all of us are friends or speak to each other we’re all going through the same thing and we all try to support one another and stay positive. I was always quiet and shy in school but I do miss being around my classmates and learning with them. When we all had to leave school, my classmates and I were excited not to be in school, but after about a week we all realized how much this affected us with graduation and other activities that we can’t experience. I have been through a lot in high school and gave up on myself and my work but during my senior year I finally started to believe in myself and made honor roll after working so hard on my online classes, and I couldn’t have done that without the support from my teachers. I realized that the COVID-19 is a blessing In disguise because we all needed that space to find ourselves and get too know ourselves. We get a chance to spend time with our loved ones. We’re all in this together and I hope everyone succeeds in life and don’t let anything come in the way of that. This pandemic we’re all going through is hard and upsetting and I hope it comes to an end soon. I learned that I can accomplish what I want and I can get the grades I want. I thank all the teachers who have been there for me and my classmates during this pandemic and staying positive for us and trying to make this a good 2020 graduation!
