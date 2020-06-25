Favorite high school memory: Being captain of my cross country and track teams
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing out on spending time with my friends
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I don’t think the pandemic hurt my friendships but it changed the way I connect with my friends (using text, Snapchat or FaceTime instead of spending time together).
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Take advantage of every opportunity you can. I always thought I’d have another chance, but sometimes you don’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.