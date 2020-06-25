Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory was working together with the 24 boys and girls on the Mr. Urbana fundraiser show.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to cherish the last few months with my best friends before we go away for college.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It made my friends and I have to find unique ways to communicate and stay in touch.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Never take a moment for granted again.
