Favorite high school memory: I facilitated the refurbishing of a trail and rebuilt a bridge with friends to enhance Urbana High's outdoor school as part of my Girl Scout Gold Award.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? It was hard to maintain a positive attitude knowing that I was missing out on all the traditional Senior activities.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It took more preparation and organization to arrange virtual group chats.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We are more than just the last three months. We should not and will not be defined by a virus.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I feel it's important for everyone to understand that we are more than just the last few months.
I recently had the privilege of watching a good friend's virtual graduation ceremony and several things upset me.
First- They showed a montage of past graduations and practically rubbed it in their faces that this graduating Class of 2020 would not be able to have the same experiences as previous years. Thanks for the reminder, that they REALLY didn't need.
Second, and perhaps the most important, all the speakers at the ceremony would not talk about anything other than the 'Coronavirus', 'Unprecedented Covid-19 Pandemic', 'Quarantine', etc. etc. etc. This truly threw me for a loop.
Yes, we are part of history, as the Class of 2020 was the group that came into this world in the aftermath of the horrible 9/11 attack and would be graduating in a worldwide crisis. But, did we spend the last 12+ years in this pandemic? No. It's only been three months. Did we earn our diplomas in these three months? No. We've worked hard since freshman year or even before to get our diplomas. Is the Coronavirus the *only* thing that truly defines the Class of 2020? No. We are unique individuals with incredible academics, athletes that have changed sports history, artists with beautiful musical, performance, and visual talents, and I could go on forever. This pandemic does not define us. Our lasting legacy defines us.
Please talk to us about our potential and all the positive things that the future has in store for us. Try to connect with the graduates, we’re worth it, and we’ve heard enough about Covid-19.
