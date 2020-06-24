Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school member was definitely football games. Everyone was in school spirit cheering on our team.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? It would have to be the cancellation of prom and graduation. It was very hard to overcome that because it was my last two major events in high school.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I don’t see many of them as like I did while we were in school but we still call each other and text.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We can get through this. I’m proud of everyone graduating and i hope life goes great for everyone of them.
