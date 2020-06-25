Favorite high school memory: My favorite memories are definitely being in the art room with my favorite teacher. Art is a fun way to relax at school.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The pandemic didn't really affect my schooling. I was in the process of becoming home schooled right before schools closed.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I stopped talking to everyone I knew from school. Everyone became too busy to talk or just didn't feel the same when we weren't in person to hang out.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We made it this far we can make it til the end. No matter how hard it gets we will get through it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.