Haley Livingston served as the class speaker for Tuscarora High School. This is her graduation speech to her classmates.
On March 13, many of us walked out of our final class of the day at Tuscarora, at the Career and Technology Center, at Frederick Community College, or at our internships.
Most of us did not think that it would be our last in-person day of high school. A two-week hiatus turned into four, then six, and then eight, until it became the end of our senior year.
Brick-and-mortar classrooms changed to Google Meets and Schoology submissions, and traditional rites of passage were abandoned. We had already faced a lot as a class, having lost our dear friend, Will Enten, in January, to cancer. This has been a year of lessons. Not only academic lessons, but lessons about grief and sacrifice.
And each of these lessons has made us stronger as individuals and as a class. Today, as we celebrate the class of 2020, we celebrate triumph in the face of enormous adversity. I hope that you’ll remember this time and all that you were able to overcome.
I hope that you will use your intelligent, creative minds and life experiences to make solutions to all types of problems in the future. And lastly, I hope that you recognize that the world will never be the same. We now have to see this as an opportunity to emerge as the fearless leaders, professionals, caregivers, and humans we were meant to be. This is a brilliant group of young adults that has a bright future ahead of them, and quite a story to tell.
Titans, I hope that you’ll charge through the doors of opportunity that were opened after others were closed. Congratulations to the class of 2020.
