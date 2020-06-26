Hannah Benson served as the class speaker for the Walkersville High School Class of 2020.
Here's the speech she gave to her class:
Gen Z is defined as those born between the late 90's and 2010. And most people ROLL their eyes when they hear that term. But it's shaped who we are and will become.
We were born into the world of 9/11. From the start, our eyes have been open to the realities of life. We've experienced the fear of school shootings, wars, the effects of climate change, and do I even mention the pandemic we're in right now...
But these things aren't reasons to pity Gen Z... It's what makes us stronger. It's what makes us reach for the sky. It's what makes us problem solvers. It's what makes us use our voice. It's what keeps us from conforming. It's what makes us accepting. The world has to keep up with US.
We reach for the sky.
A recent study found that 61% of high school students would like to be an entrepreneur, compared to 43% of college students. And 58% of Gen Z want to own a business one day. Oh, and 14% already do. We set our sights on something, and nothing can keep us from following our dreams.
Senior Audrey McClatchie has started her own business, and commented, "With technology, we can do so much more than lemonade stands… It is so important that our generation takes advantage of this opportunity because we have been given the networking ability to share and create, more than any past generation."
We are problem solvers.
When we want something done, we'll do it ourselves. We are the ones to go out and make a difference.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 60% of Gen Z want jobs that have a social impact, compared with 31% of millennials.
Senior Jocelyn Baker is making change, and planning on going into the Medical Field, she says, "I know I can change so many people's lives. It's not only important for patients to feel confident, but to feel cared for. And that's why I loved CTC! It was amazing to be able to work with all of the different patients."
We use our voice.
As teenagers, we voice our opinion. We're not afraid of what others say. From sending tweets, to attending pride parades, our class and generation does not hesitate to say what we know is right. Senior Gabbie Collins, one person who used HER voice to stand up for me, said, “I think it is important we use our voices and stick up for one another because we are all stronger together and should always be trying to come together rather than tearing each other down. It helps us grow and keep moving forward rather than backwards in time.”
We don't conform.
Senior Eric Bain shared that, "With technology being prominent in our lives during childhood, we have the choice to choose what we believe in, researching rather than accepting what our parents tell us." We don't just go along with whatever, we stand up for what we believe in, creating diversity.
Dozens of major businesses and statistical companies say it's hard to market towards Gen Z because we have strong values, and a wide set of beliefs. They are having to run to keep up with us. We aren't one demographic, we don't all have one opinion. Companies have to change the way THEY run, to meet our needs.
It's what makes us accepting.
There hasn't been a time in history where so many different kinds of people, with so many backgrounds, beliefs, and values, have lived together. We're not perfect, but people learn from OUR acceptance.
We reach for the sky. We are problem solvers. We use our voice. We don't conform. We're accepting. We are Gen Z.
As members of Gen Z, we have been raised for almost two decades, with unique characteristics and experiences to shape us as who we are.
A lot of us have lived on this Earth for 18 years, if not, close to it! I’m going to be like Mrs. Kibler and we’re going to figure out the Cronk math for that. That is 6,570 days. Sadly, only 940 weekends. BUT THAT’S A LONG TIME.
And not only has it been 18 years, but 18 years of learning! You’ve had all those 6,570 days gaining knowledge and perspective! YOU KNOW YOURSELF! Don't let other people tell you that you're just inexperienced and attached to your phone. You are SO MUCH MORE than that!
Over the last few months, I have been making decisions for college, as many of you are. I decided to not get a meal plan, and instead cook my own food. Now this doesn’t work for everyone. I listened to people’s opinions and perspectives, and I stayed open minded. But at the end of the day, I KNEW that not getting a meal plan was right for ME. I KNOW MYSELF. I have lived with myself for 18 years. Stay open minded, but don’t doubt yourself as you make important decisions over the next couple of years.
Take a deep breath. When we all go our separate ways, DO NOT DOUBT YOUR ABILITIES! As a member of Gen Z, living with yourself for 18 years, and graduate of Walkersville High School, you have been raised ready for success!
Thank you!
