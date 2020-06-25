Favorite high school memory: The Friday night lights
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part about the pandemic would be not being able to see my friends and some of my favorite teachers.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? The friendships that are closest to me weren’t deeply affected, however there’s a lot of people that I rarely talk to anymore.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? You’re not going through this alone, so try and be a force of positivity for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.