Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory was always laughing as spending time with my friends inside and outside of class.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part is that we are not able to spend the rest of our high school time with friends, and not getting to have a traditional graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.