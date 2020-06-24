Favorite high school memory: Having spirit week, going to pep rally's and games. I loved going to a small school because everyone knew everyone and it was like a family.

What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Working our entire life for the joy of senior year and getting to experience everything one last time before growing up then having it all be stripped from us

What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? What happen wasn't right we deserve better than this but we have been through a lot and we will get through this too. We are a strong community when together

