Favorite high school memory: Playing sports and going to football games with my friends
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing many senior moments with my friends and not getting to play sports for the last season.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Has made it hard to see friends while trying to social distance.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Stay strong and we’ve got this. Make the most of this extra time with your family
