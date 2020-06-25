Favorite high school memory: Going to States with the Lancer Football team and getting the lead role (Jack) in our Spring musical Newsies.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to perform with my friends in the musical was terrible. We had worked so hard but not being able to graduate with everyone is worse.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? My friends and I were so worried about finishing our senior year online there wasn't much time to socialize and we didn't want to be on the computer more.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Make every second count. You never know when it will be your last chance to see your friends or make a memory.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? To sum it up, nothing can break our ONE Linganore. While Linganore's walls were home to a diverse group of students, outside of those walls there is nothing we wouldn't do to bring that family back together despite any differences we may have had. I learned that my personal connections with both classmates and staff made me more able than most to fight for that connection. While this pandemic has made us more distant than ever, the connections we have made this year will serve us well in our future.
Today would have been my last day at my high school and as corny as it sounds I had to drive there this morning. In the parking lot, I saw our school janitor. We talked a while and he told me that we deserved so much more and he was sorry. I have known Mr. Mike for a long time but hearing his words today made a difference to me. He cared as much for us as any teacher or administrator. He was a part of the Linganore family I would miss. He played a part in my high school years that a lot of people may overlook but I will never overlook again.
In short, the class of 2020 shares a bond unlike any other. We have overcome unprecedented conditions and remain tied tightly together. To my class, I love you all and I hope your future is as bright as you have made my 4 years. I will never forget our time together and will not allow the way it ended to detract from the experiences that I have had with all of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.