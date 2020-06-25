Favorite high school memory Playing lacrosse and being an Oakdalien with my friends.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing my last year of lacrosse. Our team had worked really hard for the season. Also not being able to see or hang out with my friends.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I stayed connected with them through PlayStation and Social Media. It’s not the same though.
