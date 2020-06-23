Favorite high school memory: "Fly Summoning". If somebody in my drama class killed a fly, they would get a dollar. We were broke and desperate, and formed a summoning circle. There was dancing involved.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not having my teachers around to help answer questions. It's better when they're right next to you and can give context for certain questions.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? We are not exactly the most social of people, but we have been video chatting a lot more, even if it's just to have someone there while out grocery shopping.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Please remember me when you all go out and get famous.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? The best essays will be published in our publication and winners will receive prizes During the events of Quarantine 2020, I realized that as much as we hate school, we need each other's company more than we think. Every day I think about all of the things my friends and I will do when this is over, and have even made a list of people to hang out with. Since we may never see each other again after this summer, I want to make as many memories with them as I can. Whether that experience is us having a movie night together, or going to the mall for an hour, or even just calling each other every day, I know that I will always hold these last four years of time with them in my heart.
But while I am stuck inside, I've made some discoveries about my friends and I that I found a bit surprising. We've all discovered that we enjoy cooking or baking various treats. Some of my friends have embraced their more social side and have even gotten jobs just to go see other people again. I found out that I really love writing for myself, especially poetry. Some of us have gotten back into gaming, or are spending time with family, or are lounging around with their pets. But we all have something in common, and that is our friendship and bonds with one another.
To Bryan, I hope you enjoy your years in service, thank you for protecting our country. To Jonah, I hope you make the best films, and that I can be an extra in one of them. To Briana, I hope you help as many children as you can. To Kyra, I wish you the best years ahead. To Eliza, I hope you go and shine wherever you go. And to Maddie, my best and closest friend who has always stuck with me through the years: Thank you, I love you more than there are stars in the sky. Go. Be great, all of you.
The most important thing that I've learned from my time in Quarantine is that we are resilient. Our friendships are everlasting, and this memory will help cement these fond years into our heads forever. I hope you all will remember me, and stay in contact despite everything. Thank you for these last months together. I hope you all thrive wherever you end up.
With lots of love, Katelyn.
