Favorite high school memory: Realizing I finished in 5th place in the 500 Free at the Maryland State Swim Meet and getting a Best time!!
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not getting to see my friends every day was hard, but also not being able to swim was even worse!!
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Thank goodness for all the technology I was able to communicate with my friends. I work at Dunkin Donuts so I was able to see friends at the drive thru.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? This all makes us very strong, it was a good test of our strength, and I have faith that we will be all be very successful in our futures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.