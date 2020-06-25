Favorite high school memory: One would be winning the CMC basketball tournament as a senior.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Probably not getting to say goodbye to teachers and not being able to spend those last couple of months with everyone.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I really missed hanging out with my friends, but we are still close.
