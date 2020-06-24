Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory are the dance offs at the pep rallies.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part was not being able to see my friends and teachers on a daily basis. Also learning math through a computer.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I text and facetime my friends a lot more since we are unable to be together.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Be positive and remember how strong we are through these times.
