Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory was my internship at the National Cancer Institute, Fort Detrick for Nursing.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part was not being able to finish my internship, spring track being cancelled, and not seeing all my friends and teachers.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It didn't affect my friendships; I still kept in touch with my friends on FaceTime and Zoom.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Make new friends and be yourself!
