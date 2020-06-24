Favorite high school memory: Building life long friendships, learning a lot from my teachers and attending the football games for the MD State champs!!!!
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not having any idea on March 13th that this would be my last day of my senior year in my high school.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? My friendships were not changed but I definitely missed seeing my friends in school every day.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Try and find something good in every experience, even if you don't understand at the moment why things are happening the way they are.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? The best essays will be published in our publication and winners will receive prizes It is easier to have a positive outlook than one might realize. This pandemic changed a lot of things in my world. I instantly thought about the negatives like not being able to continue attending school in my high school building and not being able to see my teachers in person. I also thought about how I and the rest of my fellow seniors across the country are missing out on our traditional senior events such as prom, being able to walk through my elementary school and of course, our graduation ceremonies. I was pretty down and out about these things but then I started seeing how other people were dealing with the things out of our control. Some of the parents from my class went out of their way to find ways to celebrate our class, really awesome and special ways. Also, I found out how much this has affected the teachers and realized how many of them were making efforts to celebrate our class. I started to look around and see more good than the bad and I realized that no matter what happens, it is definitely better to focus on the positives and not the negatives.
I thank goodness for the ability to see the positives and that they definitely outweigh the negatives. I am a firm believer in turning towards my faith and I truly rely on the Holy Spirit to help me to be a good person in all of my daily life events. The Serenity Prayer is one that has really helped me get through some of the tougher times, most especially with this current pandemic that we are living through. I still don’t understand the decisions that have been made about cancelling the graduations and not allowing school to resume, but I do know that these decisions are out of my control. I know there are a lot of questions about the logic behind these decisions and I may never understand why such extreme measures had to be taken, but I do appreciate the good that people are doing to try and make the best of a challenging situation.
I would like to thank all of the teachers and admin staff at my school, as well as, all of the other schools that have worked so hard to make the best of these situations. I would also like to recognize all of the students that are affected by this pandemic and all of the families that have been affected. I truly pray that things will continue to get better and that we can return to a more routine and normal way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.