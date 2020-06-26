Favorite high school memory: Volleyball IAAM Coference Championship--Final 2 game in Towsen MD. Thanks to the huge student/parent section that came out to support the 7 seniors and the whole team.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Losing the last few months to hang out with my freinds
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? You see who your closest freinds are by who reaches out to you and vice versa
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Make the most of the time that you have . Think more about what you CAN do and not what you CAN'T do
