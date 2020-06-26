Favorite high school memory: Performing vocally for the marching band, and acting on the WHS stage.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Trying to adapt with the changing online curriculum.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It's showed me how much people rely on school for a lot of their contact with one another.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Wear a mask.
