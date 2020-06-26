Favorite high school memory: I loved being able to make new friends and having the ability to experience new things
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? I was not able to say good bye to my friends and teachers
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Its hard not being able to hang out with your friends, it can get lonely sometimes but there are other ways to connect rather than face-to-face
